The Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta welcomed its new MBBS batch with an oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, signifying the start of their medical journey. The event was graced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, District Commissioner of Barpeta Rohan Kumar Jha, and various key faculty members, including the heads of departments and the college principal.

In his address to the newly inducted students, Minister Pegu congratulated them for choosing the noble path of medical education and highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He acknowledged the Chief Minister’s dedication to establishing new medical colleges across Assam, aimed at meeting the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Minister Pegu emphasized that Assam’s intake capacity for MBBS students has significantly increased, now accommodating 1,600 students annually. The state, he said, is on track to becoming a hub of medical education with 24 state-of-the-art medical colleges soon to be operational. This, he explained, will not only enhance the state's medical workforce but also improve healthcare accessibility in remote and underserved regions.

Reflecting on FAAMCH’s role in this broader vision, Minister Pegu expressed satisfaction with the institution’s progress since its inception in 2013. He described the college as a "pillar of medical education in Assam," acknowledging the strides it has made in both academic and infrastructural growth. The minister also advised students that the pursuit of knowledge does not end with a degree, emphasizing that medicine is a field where learning should be continuous.

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Addressing the new MBBS students, DC Barpeta Rohan Kumar Jha encouraged them to adhere to the college's rules and regulations, reminding them of their responsibilities as future medical professionals. He urged the students to remain humble despite the prestige that comes with being part of the medical fraternity and to focus on maintaining a disciplined and dedicated approach to their studies.

DC Jha further warned against the dangers of complacency and overconfidence, advising the students to work diligently throughout their medical education and into their careers. "Your hard work is just beginning," he said, adding that the journey through medical school would require perseverance, focus, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

FAAMCH Principal Dr. Ramen Talukdar also addressed the gathering, sharing his thoughts on the responsibilities that come with the medical profession. He briefed the students on the structure and expectations of the college, outlining the academic rigor and discipline required to succeed in the field. Dr. Talukdar emphasized that medical students not only bear the responsibility of excelling academically but also of upholding the ethical standards expected from doctors.

The college, which has gained a reputation for producing skilled medical professionals over the past decade, continues to grow as a center of excellence in Assam’s medical education landscape. Dr. Talukdar assured students that the faculty would support them throughout their journey but reminded them that success would ultimately depend on their dedication and hard work.