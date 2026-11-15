Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 15 attended a workshop on Mission Basundhara 4.0 and the Forest Rights Act, 2006, at Shilpgram in Guwahati as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations.

In a post on X, Pegu said the workshop was attended by representatives of various tribal organisations, with discussions focusing on land rights, forest rights and challenges faced by indigenous communities.

The workshop also highlighted the need to create greater awareness about the provisions of the Forest Rights Act and Mission Basundhara, which aim to help eligible families secure recognition of their traditional rights over forest land and access land-related services.