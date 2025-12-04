Assam minister Ranoj Pegu confirms talks on ST status, CCTOA to submit report in one month

In a significant development on the contentious issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities in Assam, the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam (CCTOA) held a crucial consultation with Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu today, December 4 at Janata Bhawan. The meeting marks the beginning of an intensive month-long dialogue that could influence major policy decisions in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CCTOA Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari and ABSU president Dipen Boro said the organisation had submitted a detailed set of recommendations and objections to the ministerial team.

“Minister Ranoj Pegu listened to our concerns seriously and elaborated on the contents of the Group of Ministers (GoM) report. We have sought one month’s time to study the document thoroughly before providing our final feedback,” Khakhlari said.

He confirmed that a second round of discussions with the GoM will be held after a month, during which CCTOA will engage Bodo intellectuals, legal experts, former MLAs and MPs to build a comprehensive position on the issue. “Following the next round of talks, we will also seek meetings with the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister,” he added.

Khakhlari reiterated that the organisation’s stand remains unchanged: “The rights, safeguards and opportunities of existing Scheduled Tribe communities must not be diluted under any circumstances.”

The CCTOA also raised concerns about the wider implications of the proposed move, particularly in areas such as national-level examinations, higher education admissions, and government recruitment.

Today’s meeting follows the Assam Cabinet’s November 30, 2025 decision to examine the GoM report recommending ST status for six additional communities in the state.

Confirming the discussions, Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu later wrote on X that he had explained the GoM’s recommendations and the safeguards proposed for existing ST groups. He stated that CCTOA has assured the formation of an expert committee and will submit its findings within a month.