Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on October 30 extended greetings to the Mising community on the occasion of the 42nd Mising Language Recognition Day, highlighting the language’s role in preserving the community’s cultural identity and heritage.

In a post on X, Pegu said the Mising language carries the stories of generations and preserves the wisdom, traditions and collective memory of the community.

He described the language as a vital link between the past and the present, keeping the community’s cultural identity alive.

The minister also extended warm wishes to people celebrating the occasion, emphasising the importance of linguistic pride and heritage.