Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu hails TMPK's role in empowering Mising youth, preserving cultural identity

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 12 lauded the contribution of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) in empowering the Mising community, saying the student body has remained a driving force for education, cultural preservation and social transformation since its inception in 1971.

Sharing his remarks on X after attending the concluding day of the 17th General Conference of TMPK at the Mising Kristi Bhawan in Jonai, Pegu said the organisation has evolved into the foremost student body dedicated to the holistic development of the Mising community, with a strong focus on empowering its youth.

The minister, who was joined by MLAs Bhubon Gam, Bhubon Pegu and Naba Kumar Doley, highlighted TMPK's role in promoting education, preserving the Mising language and culture, and advocating for the rights and aspirations of the community.

Pegu urged the members and well-wishers of TMPK to equip the younger generation with the skills, knowledge and vision required to succeed in today's global economy while continuing to preserve and promote the rich heritage, traditions and cultural identity of the Mising community.

He said progress and cultural identity must go hand in hand to ensure a stronger and more prosperous future for generations to come.