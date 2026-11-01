Assam Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 1 addressed a press conference at the Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plain) in Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, being observed nationwide from November 1 to 15.

The fortnight-long observance focuses on the welfare, development and empowerment of tribal communities.

During the press conference, Pegu highlighted the Centre’s initiatives for tribal development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, including an allocation of ₹80,000 crore for tribal welfare.

He also discussed the expansion of educational opportunities through Eklavya Model Residential Schools and the inauguration of several hostels for tribal students, along with foundation-laying ceremonies for new educational facilities during the Pakhwada.

Other key areas highlighted included strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs), streamlining Aadhaar enrolment in tribal areas and expediting land allotment to tribal families to ensure long-term security and socio-economic empowerment.