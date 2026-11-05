Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on November 5 visited Bordoibam wetland along with the Circle Officer and local residents to discuss a sustainable approach to demarcating the boundaries of the proposed bird sanctuary.

In a post on X, Pegu said the objective was to protect the wetland while safeguarding the agricultural land of local farmers, following the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the visit, the minister directed the Circle Officer to consult local residents and submit a proposal for an amicable resolution to the boundary-related concerns.

The proposed demarcation is aimed at finding a balance between wetland conservation and protecting the interests of farming communities in the surrounding areas.