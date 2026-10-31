Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on October 31 chaired a review meeting at PM Shri Maibang Higher Secondary School in Maibang to assess the progress and development of the education sector in Dima Hasao.

The meeting reviewed ongoing educational initiatives, infrastructure, academic standards and challenges faced by institutions across the hill district. Discussions also focused on the implementation of government schemes and measures to expand access to quality education.

Pegu later visited Maibang Degree College, where he interacted with the principal and faculty members and discussed the institution’s academic environment, infrastructure and future development plans.

He also inspected the 50-bedded hostel and Kalachand High School, taking stock of the available facilities and the need to improve student accommodation and learning infrastructure.

The visit was aimed at assessing the ground-level situation in educational institutions and identifying areas requiring intervention to strengthen the education system in Dima Hasao.