In response to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's 'anti-Muslim' comment following the abolition of the Muslim Marriage Act, Assam Minister, Pijush Hazarika, has voiced his disagreement.

Hazarika disputes the claim that the abolition is anti-Muslim, and calls for responsible action from Muslim leaders.

Taking to his X handle, the Assam minister questioned the AIMIM leader and asked how repealing an 89-year-old law which permits the marriage between a small girl and an adult male becomes anti-Muslim.

Hazarika also asserted that Muslim leaders need to act maturely and stand alongside the interest of the daughters of the country rather than standing for abhorrent social evils.

"How does repealing an 89-year-old law that permits the marriage between a small girl and an adult male become anti-Muslim? Muslim leaders need to act maturely and stand alongside the interest of our daughters rather than standing for abhorrent social evils," the minister wrote.



Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma at Govt Ayurvedic College

Earlier in the day, the AIMIM leader, Waris Pathan said, " BJP govt is anti-muslim, the law that is brought by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, this is a violation of article 25, 26 and 28 of the constitution, it is the fundamental right, everyone has the right to practice their religion. The BJP govt hates Muslims...they hate our eating habits. first, they brought a law on Triple Talaq and now a law against Muslim marriage...what is the need for a different law in Assam. As the elections are coming, they are trying to polarise..."

In a significant decision the Assam cabinet today repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act 1935. The decision was taken today in a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Later while addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabarua termed it as a step towards achieving a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He stated that now all matters pertaining to Muslim marriages and divorces would be taken care of under the Special Marriages Act.

"The Chief Minister had recently stated that we are moving towards a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In this journey, a very important decision has been taken. The Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act 1935, under which 94 Muslim registrars are still functioning, has been repealed today. The cabinet has today ended this Act and now under this act no Muslim marriage or divorce would be registered. Since we have a Special Marriages Act, hence we want all matters settled through that particular Act," said Mallabarua.