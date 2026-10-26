Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on October 26 rebutted Bangladesh opposition leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s concerns over the eviction drive at the Lutumari Reserve Forest in Assam’s Nagaon district, asserting that the operation was carried out in accordance with the law and Supreme Court directives.

In a detailed response on X, Baruah described the Bangladeshi leader’s allegations as presenting a misleading picture of the facts and administrative action, and said the eviction drive was a legal and ecological necessity.

The minister said eviction proceedings were conducted on October 17 and 18, 2026, covering 314 hectares of notified forest land in Lutumari Reserve Forest, from which 563 families were evicted.

Citing Supreme Court directions, including an order dated February 10, 2026, Baruah said the court had prescribed procedures for eviction from notified forest areas in Assam.

He further stated that the Special Leave Petitions (Civil) filed by the petitioners had been disposed of by the Supreme Court on September 2, 2026.

The minister maintained that the operation followed the prescribed legal process and was not an arbitrary administrative exercise. He said the government had provided ample time to affected families to vacate their homes and remove their belongings before the eviction proceedings began.

According to Baruah, the exercise was not conducted during the rainy season, and the proceedings remained peaceful, with no reported resistance or use of force.

He also rejected allegations that the drive targeted any religious or social community, asserting that the action was directed at reclaiming notified forest land rather than targeting people on the basis of their identity.

The minister said the reclaimed area would be restored through plantations of indigenous forest species to regenerate wildlife habitats, particularly those of elephants, while contributing to efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict.

Emphasising the ecological significance of reserve forests, Baruah said protecting forest land was both a legal obligation and an environmental necessity.

He added that the government respected every community and understood the humanitarian difficulties associated with eviction proceedings. However, he said such concerns could not override the rule of law and that the operation should be assessed on the basis of legal records, court proceedings and its ecological objectives.

The exchange followed concerns raised by Bangladesh opposition leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the eviction drive and alleged demolition of homes in Assam, which he reportedly portrayed as targeting a religious community.

The Assam government has maintained that the operation was undertaken to reclaim notified forest land and was not motivated by religious considerations.