Assam minister reviews Bhogdoi flood damage in Jorhat, directs speedy relief measures
Assam minister Atul Bora visited flood-affected villages in Teok to review damage caused by the Bhogdoi River. He told officials to hasten relief and rehabilitation so affected families receive help quickly.
- The visit covered two inundated villages under Baligaon Gaon Panchayat in Teok
- Bora was accompanied by MLA Bikash Saikia and departmental officials
- Residents and Panchayat representatives described damage and hardships faced by families
Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora on July 31 visited flood-affected villages in Jorhat district's Teok constituency to assess the damage caused by the rising waters of the Bhogdoi River and directed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Accompanied by Teok MLA Bikash Saikia and a delegation from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the minister inspected Elengmara No. 2 Pohumara and Elengmara Khutiyapata villages under the 38 No. Baligaon Gaon Panchayat in the North-West Jorhat Development Block.
During the visit, Bora interacted with Panchayat representatives and local residents to assess the extent of flood damage and understand the challenges faced by affected families.
He instructed officials to ensure the swift implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department so that assistance reaches the affected households without delay.
The visit was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Managing Director Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, SIPRD Director Ananta Gogoi, Additional Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, along with Panchayat representatives and other departmental officials.
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