Assam minister reviews Bhogdoi flood damage in Jorhat, directs speedy relief measures

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora on July 31 visited flood-affected villages in Jorhat district's Teok constituency to assess the damage caused by the rising waters of the Bhogdoi River and directed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Accompanied by Teok MLA Bikash Saikia and a delegation from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, the minister inspected Elengmara No. 2 Pohumara and Elengmara Khutiyapata villages under the 38 No. Baligaon Gaon Panchayat in the North-West Jorhat Development Block.

During the visit, Bora interacted with Panchayat representatives and local residents to assess the extent of flood damage and understand the challenges faced by affected families.

He instructed officials to ensure the swift implementation of relief and rehabilitation measures under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department so that assistance reaches the affected households without delay.

The visit was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Managing Director Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, SIPRD Director Ananta Gogoi, Additional Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, along with Panchayat representatives and other departmental officials.