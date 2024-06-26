Assam's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, visited Votpara Palashbasti in his Dhekiajuli constituency on June 26 to review the assault on a teenager that occurred the previous day. During his visit, Singhal met with the victim's family and discussed the incident with the Superintendent of Police in Tezpur and various local organizations.

Speaking to the media, Singhal described the incident as a disgrace to society and called for public unity against such anti-social behavior to prevent future occurrences. He expressed confidence that the united and harmonious community of Dhekiajuli would stand firm against such evils.

Singhal confirmed that the police had promptly apprehended the accused and had been instructed to expedite the investigation and submit the case diary quickly. He assured that the accused would face the strictest and most exemplary punishment under the law.

The minister voiced concern over similar incidents happening in various parts of the state following the recent Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized the government's commitment to taking stringent action against criminals and highlighted plans for awareness campaigns to alert the public. Singhal mentioned that meetings would be organized at every police station to gather public opinion and directives had been issued to increase police patrols in sensitive areas.