Assam minister reviews Dong Bundh management and hospital facilities in Baksa

Assam Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, on July 16 attended an important meeting at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Baksa district. The meeting primarily focused on safety measures, management issues, and challenges concerning the traditional Dong Bundh in Baksa and Tamulpur districts.

Representatives from various Dong Bundh Management Committees participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Singhal remarked that the Dong Bundh system, which has been traditionally maintained by the committees for nearly 80 years, plays a vital role in sustaining the agricultural lifeline of farmers. He assured that the government is fully committed to providing support for the protection and upkeep of these traditional systems. “The Dong Bundh are a natural asset for Assam and must be preserved for the future,” the Minister stated.

He further directed the officials of the Irrigation Department in Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts to personally visit and inspect the Dong Bundh sites. The Minister also received memorandums from different Dong Bundh committees, highlighting issues such as removal of large trees and stones deposited during floods, and the repair of natural canal gates.

The officials were instructed to take immediate action to resolve these concerns. Additionally, discussions were held on the expansion of canals in Tamulpur district.

Emphasising the need to ensure both agricultural sustainability and environmental conservation, Minister Singhal urged the District Commissioner to remain vigilant in these matters. The meeting also deliberated on how the Dong Bundh system could be integrated with other irrigation projects in the districts.

The Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department was instructed to conduct a detailed study on the functionality, socio-economic impact, and overall importance of the Dong Bundh system and submit a comprehensive report after field inspections.

The meeting was attended by Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly Speaker Katiram Bodo, District Commissioner Gautam Das, senior officials of the Irrigation Department, district administration, and representatives from Dong Bundh Management Committees of Baksa and Tamulpur districts.

Earlier in the day, Minister Singhal paid a sudden visit to Dr. Rabi Bodo Civil Hospital in Mushalpur. He inspected every ward and reviewed various facilities of the hospital, including the registration counter, dialysis unit, and maternity ward. The minister also interacted with patients and expecting mothers to understand their concerns. Observing heavy crowds at the registration counter, he instructed the Deputy Commissioner to make immediate arrangements for additional seating, drinking water, and fans for patients. He also directed that necessary amenities be provided at the hospital for the convenience of the local population.

The visit was attended by BTC Speaker Katiram Boro, District Commissioner Gautam Das, and senior officials of the Health Department.