Assam Minister reviews farmer issues in Karbi Anglong, pushes land digitisation and potato market linkages

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and senior officials to discuss key issues affecting farmers in the two Karbi Anglong districts.

A delegation from PepsiCo, led by Director Sandip Samaddar, also participated in a separate discussion on commercial potato cultivation and strengthening market linkages for farmers.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing digitisation and mapping of land records in both Karbi Anglong districts. The authorities have set a target to complete the process within the next four to five months.

Hazarika also discussed land mutation and ownership-related issues that are preventing eligible farmers from registering for PM-KISAN and other government schemes. He directed the KAAC to expedite the mapping process, while the Directorate of Land Records (DLR) was asked to provide the necessary manpower and software support.

During the discussion with PepsiCo, the minister emphasised the potential of commercial potato cultivation, stronger market linkages and better income opportunities for farmers in Karbi Anglong.

A joint meeting involving PepsiCo and progressive potato farmers from several districts has been scheduled for September 5 to further discuss opportunities for potato cultivation and market access.

Hazarika stressed that the priority is to ensure that no eligible farmer in Karbi Anglong is deprived of government support or better market opportunities.