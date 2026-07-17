Assam minister reviews healthcare services at Silchar Medical College, stresses quality patient care

Assam Minister Kaushik Rai on July 17 reviewed healthcare services and infrastructure at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), directing officials to strengthen patient care, improve emergency services and address long-pending infrastructural issues.

During his visit, the minister inspected various hospital wards and assessed the quality of medical services, patient facilities, infrastructure, cleanliness and the overall functioning of the premier government healthcare institution.

Following the inspection, Rai chaired a review meeting with hospital authorities and senior officials to discuss measures aimed at improving healthcare delivery. The meeting focused on ensuring timely and quality treatment for patients, enhancing emergency medical services, maintaining adequate stocks of medicines and medical equipment, improving sanitation and expediting the resolution of public grievances.

The discussions also covered existing infrastructural challenges and future development plans for the medical college and hospital.

Speaking after the meeting, Silchar Medical College Principal Dr. Bhaskar Gupta said the review was organised with the objective of further upgrading the institution's healthcare services.

"The meeting reviewed the existing medical services, infrastructure and administrative functioning of the hospital. Several longstanding issues and challenges were also discussed, and steps to address them at the earliest were deliberated upon," he said.

Dr. Gupta expressed confidence that with continued support from the state government, Silchar Medical College and Hospital would emerge as a more modern, efficient and patient-friendly healthcare institution in the coming years.

The inspection and review meeting were attended by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia, Principal Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, and senior officials from the Health Department and district administration.