Assam minister reviews infra projects, inspects Netaji statue site ahead of Himanta's Silchar visit

As Silchar gears up for the forthcoming visit of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Mine & Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, on August 26,conducted a comprehensive review of major development projects and welfare initiatives in the district. The exercise underlined the state government’s commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure upgrades and citizen-centric schemes in Cachar.

The day began with an inspection at Rangirkhari’s N.S. Avenue, where Minister Rai, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Kanak Purkayastha, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, and Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, reviewed preparations for the installation of a new statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Scheduled to be unveiled by the Chief Minister during his visit, the statue is set to become an inspirational landmark reflecting the region’s enduring respect for the freedom fighter. Minister Rai expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and emphasized the memorial’s significance for future generations.

Following the inspection, Minister Rai chaired a high-level review meeting at the District Commissioner’s office to assess the progress of three critical infrastructural projects aimed at improving connectivity in Silchar and adjoining areas. The projects under discussion included the elevated road from Trunk Road to Capital Point and Rangirkhari, the proposed Barak River bridge at Madhuraghat, and the four-lane upgradation of the Silchar–Hailakandi road from Birbal Bazar to Silchar Medical College. Upon completion, these projects are expected to ease traffic congestion, boost inter-district connectivity, and accelerate economic growth in the Barak Valley.

Minister Rai stressed the importance of timely execution and directed stakeholders to maintain strict coordination to meet deadlines without compromising quality. He underscored that these initiatives reflect the Assam government’s vision under Chief Minister Sarma to strengthen infrastructure and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

In addition to infrastructure, the Minister reviewed the status of new ration card inclusion under the Public Distribution System, emphasizing accuracy and transparency to ensure all eligible households receive benefits promptly. Discussions also covered the progress of the flagship Arunodoi 3.0 scheme, focusing on resolving operational bottlenecks and ensuring timely financial support to eligible families across Cachar.

The meetings saw the participation of Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, MLAs Mihir Kanti Shome, Dipayan Chakraborty, Khalil Uddin Mazumdar, senior district officials, and departmental representatives, highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and citizen welfare.

These initiatives aim to transform Silchar into a modern urban hub with world-class connectivity and civic amenities. The elevated road will decongest city traffic, the Madhuraghat bridge will enhance trade and transport, and the four-lane Silchar–Hailakandi road will improve inter-district mobility, facilitating access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. With these transformative projects progressing under Minister Kaushik Rai’s leadership, Cachar is poised to enter a new era of sustainable growth, in line with Assam’s vision of holistic development.