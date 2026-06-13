Assam minister reviews progress of Haflong–Lumding highway restoration, alternative route project

Assam's Guardian Minister for Dima Hasao district, Krishnendu Paul, on JUne 12 reviewed the progress of restoration work on a 3.4-km damaged stretch of the Haflong–Lumding National Highway at Gerem near Nirimbangla while returning to Guwahati from Haflong.

The highway section suffered extensive damage during the devastating natural disaster of 2022, severely disrupting connectivity and transportation in the region for an extended period. Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaurya Sharma, the minister assessed the current condition of the affected stretch and the status of ongoing reconstruction efforts.

During the inspection, Paul also reviewed the progress of a proposed alternative road project aimed at ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Officials informed him that a status report for a 1.3-km section of the alternative route has already been prepared and that the tendering process has commenced. The submission and opening of tenders have been scheduled for June 18.

Officials further briefed the minister that the necessary administrative procedures are being expedited to enable the project work to begin at the earliest. Emphasising the need for a permanent solution in the public interest, Paul directed the concerned departments to accelerate the pace of work.

Meanwhile, the minister has convened a key review meeting in Silchar on June 17 to discuss the reconstruction of the damaged highway and the development of the alternative route.

Representatives of the Dima Hasao district administration have been invited to participate in the meeting.

According to sources, officials from the district administration, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are also expected to attend. The meeting is likely to involve detailed discussions on various aspects of the restoration and connectivity projects.

The Haflong–Lumding highway serves as a crucial transport corridor linking Dima Hasao district, the Barak Valley, and other parts of Assam. Several sections of the highway were severely damaged during the 2022 natural disaster, significantly affecting regional connectivity. In response, the state government has accorded high priority to the permanent restoration of the affected stretches and the development of safe alternative communication routes.

