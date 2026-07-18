Assam Minister reviews sustainable tourism roadmap for Kaziranga National Park

Assam Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals Jayanta Malla Baruah on July 18 chaired a meeting with senior Forest Department officials and stakeholders from the tourism sector at the Forest Convention Centre in Kohora to review proposals aimed at strengthening sustainable tourism in Kaziranga National Park.

The meeting focused on identifying measures to promote responsible tourism while ensuring the long-term conservation of Kaziranga's rich biodiversity and ecological balance.

During the discussions, participants deliberated on strategies to enhance visitor experiences, improve tourism infrastructure and create greater livelihood opportunities for local communities without compromising the park's fragile ecosystem.

Baruah said the state government is committed to developing Kaziranga's tourism sector in a sustainable manner to generate economic opportunities for the region while contributing to Assam's broader socio-economic growth. He stressed the importance of balancing tourism development with environmental conservation to safeguard the UNESCO World Heritage Site for future generations.