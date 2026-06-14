Assam Minister shares photograph of Red-vented Bulbuls caring for their young at Gauhati University

Assam's Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, shared a heartwarming wildlife photograph on social media platform X featuring a pair of Red-vented Bulbuls caring for their young on the campus of Gauhati University.

Sharing the image, the minister wrote, "God could not be everywhere, and therefore He made mothers," describing the scene as a touching reminder that a mother's love transcends all boundaries.

The photograph, captured by wildlife photographer Dr. Arunav Baruah, showcases the nurturing instincts of the Red-vented Bulbul as the parent birds tend to their chicks in a natural setting within the university campus.

The post has drawn appreciation from nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, highlighting the beauty of parental care in the animal kingdom and the rich biodiversity that continues to flourish in Assam's green spaces.

The image serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of conserving natural habitats, where even everyday bird species continue to offer remarkable glimpses into the wonders of nature.