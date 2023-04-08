Assam state Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Ranjeet Kumar Dass highlighted the significant price difference between essential items in Guwahati compared to other cities.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister shared a list of cities along with the price of Mustard oil across India.

In the tweet the minister highlighted- Mustard oil price in Guwahati stands at Rs 155 - 158 while in cities like Chandigarh, it is Rs 176.

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In Bhopal, the price is slabbed at Rs 165 while in Mumbai it is Rs 161. Agartala is Rs 160, Bengaluru is Rs 176, Chennai is Rs 177 and Hyderabad is Rs 164.

Meanwhile reacting to this a social media user wrote, "Typing relatively less price it doesn't mean 155 rate is an adorable one to end with though it's getting higher near every week."

On April 7, at the budget assembly session, the minister said that the price of mustard oil in Guwahati is much cheaper than in other cities due to the government's efforts to keep retail prices low.

Moreover, the minister discussed the disparity in retail pricing of other necessary products such as potatoes, diesel, and so on in Guwahati and other places, emphasising the necessity for the government to take efforts to ensure that prices stay steady and reasonable for the general public.

The residents of Guwahati, who have been dealing with high inflation and rising costs of necessary products, have applauded the minister's comments.

The government's attempts to maintain the retail price of Mustard Oil in Guwahati low are intended to bring assistance to the general public and assist them in dealing with the current economic scenario.