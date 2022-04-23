Minister for Environment and Forests Parimal Suklabaidya has asked the district administrations of Hojai and Nagaon to step up their efforts to remove reserve forest lands of encroachments.

Minister Suklabaidya urged the administrations to remove encroachments on forest areas during a review meeting on Friday with the Deputy Commissioners of Hojai and Nagaon, DFOs, MLAs, officials, and representatives of political parties. He urged the officials to persuade the people to clear the forest lands on their own after serving notice, and to carry out evictions if they fail to do so within a certain given timeframe.

The Minister took stock of the status of the evictions carried out by the police and forest personnel and the total area under encroachments in the respective districts.

Suklabaidya also instructed the administrations to carry out intensive operations against illegal saw mills operating in the districts. He asked the DFOs to dismantle the illegal band saw mills forthwith following their seizure and to dispose of the machinery through auction so that those operating such illegal activities do not get the chance to lay their hands on the accessories to assemble them.

The Minister during his meetings in Hojai and Nagaon also reviewed the status of Excise and Fisheries departments. Suklabaidya urged the officials of Excise department to step up their drive against illicit liquor and to generate more revenue through IMFL and heritage drinks. The Minister asked the officials of the Fisheries department to ensure benefits from different schemes percolate down to the fishermen and also to step up efforts to make the state self-sufficient on the fish production front.

The Minister also reviewed the status of ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Earlier, Suklabaidya planted saplings on the occasion in which he was joined in by the dignitaries, which included former Railway Minister, Rajen Gohain.