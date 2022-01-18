GUWAHATI: The Minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya today reviewed the status of projects at different sites in Cachar district on Tuesday.

Accompanied by officials of the Cachar administration and officials of concerned departments, Minister Suklabaidya inspected the sites to get first hand assessment at ground zero.

Earlier, he reviewed the status of Anganwadi centres, vaccination centres, LP Schools, Jal Jibon Mission scheme, etc of Cachar district at Deputy Commissioner's conference hall. CEO Zila Parishad, District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer, PHED, officials of concerned departments, District BJP President, Bimolendu Roy were also present.

Later, Suklabaidya made inspection of a vaccination centre at Durgasankar Pathsala at Amnicapatty. Accompanied by health officials, Suklabaidya oversaw the vaccination process for children aged 15-18, including booster dose for senior citizens.

He inspected the Jal Jiban Mission scheme and the Chittaranjan Lane at Meherpur, Silchar. The Minister inspected the Old Post Office Lane at Meherpur under Ghungoor GP built at an estimated cost of Rs.8 lakh under the 14th Finance Commission Award.

Suklabaidya also Inspected the Borakhai Main Road near Shyam Narayan Nunia Shop at NIT Silchar built at a cost of Rs 2.50 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission Award.

He also supervised the clearance work from Nala Bhorakhai Garden Office to Magrul River via Chaghatilla under Bhorakhai TE against an amount of Rs.1,45,648 under NREGS 2021-22.

The Minister, in course of his whirlwind tour, inspected the retrofitting work of Jal Jiban Mission at 4 No.Tillah PWSS at Silcoorie at an estimated amount of Rs.23.75 lakh.

He also monitored the progress of work of CC block road from Hailakandi Road to Shiv Mandir Road, including earth filling at Silcoorie under Bhorokhai GP.