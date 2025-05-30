Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika met the family of Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his 17-year-old son Sumit Parmar on May 29, following their deaths in terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack, widely attributed to Pakistan-backed extremists, has sparked strong condemnation across the country.

Hazarika travelled to Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where he visited the family home and met Kajalben Parmar, the only surviving member of the family. During the visit, he conveyed condolences from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed solidarity on behalf of the people of Assam.

“This is a time of great sorrow, and we share in the pain of every Indian mourning this senseless act of violence,” Hazarika said. He called the attack “a dastardly act that shook the nation’s conscience.”

To support the bereaved family, Hazarika handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh — Rs 5 lakh each for the two deceased, along with a condolence letter from Chief Minister Sarma. Senior Assam Government official Dr Om Prakash accompanied Hazarika during the visit.

“The people of Assam are with you in this hour of grief,” Hazarika told Kajalben, reaffirming the state's commitment to standing united against terroris