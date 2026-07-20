Assam Ministerial Team monitors rescue operations in flood-hit Demow villages

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 20 shared an update on the ongoing rescue operations in flood-affected areas under the Bokota-Lakuwa Mandal of Demow constituency, stating that relief efforts are being closely monitored by the government’s Ministerial Team on the ground.

The Chief Minister shared a post by Assam Minister Susanta Borgohain, who informed that the administration is carrying out rescue operations for affected residents in Lonporiya and nearby villages.

“Rescue efforts are underway on ground and being monitored by our Ministerial Team who have been entrusted to be on ground to ensure swift relief efforts,” Sarma stated.

Borgohain had earlier said that the flood situation in Lonporiya and surrounding villages has necessitated immediate rescue measures, and that operations will continue in other nearby flood-affected villages to assist all affected residents.

The Assam Government has deployed its Ministerial Team to oversee rescue and relief measures in the affected areas, ensuring timely assistance and support to families impacted by the ongoing floods.