Assam ministers carpool to BJP headquarters in response to PM Modi’s call for austerity

Assam ministers on June 6, travelled together to the State BJP headquarters, Vajpayee Bhavan, in a carpooling initiative aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting austerity in public life.

The move came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for cutting down on unnecessary fuel expenditure amid concerns over the global situation, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

State minister Pijush Hazarika shared details of the initiative in a post on X, stating that he and several Cabinet colleagues had carpooled to honour the appeals made by both the Prime Minister and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has asked us all to be prudent in public conduct and Hon'ble CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma dangoriya has also asked us all to cut down on unnecessary costs," Hazarika said in the post.



Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has asked us all to be prudent in public conduct and Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya has also asked us all to cut down on unnecessary costs.



Today me and my Cabinet colleagues car pooled on our way to Vajpayee Bhawan to honour… pic.twitter.com/ywLuKeOqGx — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) June 6, 2026

Responding to the minister's message, Sarma described the move as a "good initiative" and said public representatives should lead by example by adopting austerity measures such as carpooling.