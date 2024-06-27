Today, Assam's Minister of Housing Construction and Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog convened with representatives from Bongaigaon district's commerce and business sectors. This gathering marks the second in a series of regional consultations initiated after decisions made during the state cabinet meeting on June 19.

The meeting, held under the Ministry of Trade and Investment's auspices, addressed queries raised by local business leaders. Minister Singhal underscored ongoing efforts, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to elevate Assam among India's top five states. He stressed the pivotal role of active business community engagement in enhancing governance efficiency, highlighting its critical impact on the state's economic and social progress.

The session also aimed to address concerns specific to Bongaigaon and follows similar consultations in Shivsagar, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Silchar. Chief Secretary Pallav Gopal Jha and Special Secretary Mohammad Shakil Chaudhary were also in attendance, alongside representatives from commerce and business organizations spanning Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, and Dhubri districts.