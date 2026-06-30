Assam ministers inspect flood-hit Gohpur, direct swift measures to curb erosion

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Ministers Susanta Borgohain and Keshab Mahanta on June 30 visited flood-affected areas along the Chakrang River in Gohpur to assess the situation following a rise in the river's water level.

During the visit, the ministers inspected the affected locations and reviewed the impact of flooding and erosion on local communities.

They later chaired a review meeting with officials of the district administration and the Water Resources Department to assess the ongoing response and preparedness measures.

The ministers directed officials to take immediate steps to strengthen flood management, intensify anti-erosion measures and ensure timely relief and assistance reaches all affected families.

The visit is part of the Assam government's ongoing efforts to closely monitor the flood situation and enhance relief and mitigation measures in vulnerable areas across the state.