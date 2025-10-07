Assam ministers’ panel to submit report on ST status demand in November: Himanta

The Assam government’s Group of Ministers (GoM) examining the long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities is expected to submit its report on November 25, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 7.

The report will be placed before the state Assembly, and further action will be decided based on discussions in the House, Sarma added.

The six communities — Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes — have been seeking ST recognition for years. Political parties have expressed support at various times, but no government has granted the status so far.

“Our government had formed a GoM to look into the matter. It will submit the report on November 25. After that, it will be placed in the Assembly and taken up for discussion. Based on the decision in the Assembly, the matter will be taken forward,” Sarma told reporters.

He noted that a similar proposal was adopted during the Congress regime, stating that conferring ST status on these six communities should not affect the benefits already enjoyed by existing ST groups. However, the chief minister acknowledged complications:

“But after examining the matter, we have found that in some way or the other, there will be some benefits and some disturbances. The proposal adopted in the Assembly may need some amendments. That’s why we have to wait till the report comes,” he said.

The GoM was initially formed under the previous BJP-led government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and was later reconstituted after Sarma took office.

With state elections approaching early next year, the six communities have intensified their protests. Last month, Moran, Matak, and Koch-Rajbongshi groups staged road blockades and demonstrations to press for their demand. (With inputs from PTI)