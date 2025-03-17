Recent remarks by Assam's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Malla Baruah, regarding the Silasaku eviction have rekindled tensions among 1,203 displaced families who claim they were promised rehabilitation that never materialised.

The affected families, who had temporarily reduced their protests following initial discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have resumed their demonstrations after Minister Baruah publicly stated that alternative land had been provided for establishments like Ginger Hotel and Amiya Kumar Das Institute prior to eviction.

Speaking to media at Dispur Press Club, Gayatri Bori, a representative of displaced families criticised the state government for failing to fulfill its promises. "During a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, he looked us in the eye and assured us that we would be rehabilitated and compensated adequately based on our losses," Bori said. "He also promised a second round of discussions to finalize the matter, but no such meeting has taken place."

Bidyut Saikia, General Secretary of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, alleged discrimination in the government's approach. "Three years have passed since the eviction, yet local families are still homeless while the government prioritises relocating corporate buildings," Saikia stated.

The protesters questioned the selective nature of evictions, noting that a 17-story high-rise owned by businessman Himmat Sinka and properties linked to Badruddin Ajmal, including the "Prithibi Greens" project, remain untouched. They also raised concerns about Royal Heritage and Royal Palace buildings, suggesting possible government interests in these properties.

Representatives of the Silasaku Eviction Resistance Movement, including Momina Begum, Nomi Haldar, Bitumoni Das, Sonatara Hazarika, and Akash Dal, were present at the press conference.