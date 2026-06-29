Assam ministers review flood, erosion situation in Jonai; officials directed to strengthen relief measures

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held in Jonai on June 29 to assess the flood and erosion situation triggered by incessant rainfall along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Ministers Susanta Borgohain and Keshab Mahanta, who reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

The ministers directed district officials to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, healthcare services and timely assistance to families taking shelter in relief camps.

They also instructed officials to closely monitor the evolving flood situation and strengthen coordination among departments to ensure an effective disaster response.

The review meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah and MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Bhubon Pegu and Jiban Gogoi, along with senior district officials and disaster management authorities.

The meeting comes amid continued heavy rainfall and rising river levels, with the state government intensifying relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas across Assam.