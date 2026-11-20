Preparations for the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary Assamese singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika are underway in New Delhi, with state ministers reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming event.

Minister Ranoj Pegu attended a review meeting of the organising committee at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to discuss the preparations and planning for the centenary closing ceremony.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with renowned artistes from Assam and across the country.

Ministers Atul Bora, Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Malla Baruah and Ranoj Pegu were present at the meeting, where various aspects of the programme were discussed to ensure its smooth conduct.

The closing ceremony is expected to be a major tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika, celebrating his contribution to Indian music, culture and the legacy he left behind.