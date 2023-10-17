In a major decision by the Assam cabinet today, it has been decided that cabinet ministers will spend five days and five nights in villages in the month of December.

The move is being made so that the concerned ministers can visit villages in certain areas with the intention to dedicate 400 schools in the remotest corners of the State.

As per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting today, five villages will be chosen from five different zones. During the stay of the ministers in the particular villages, they will assess the practical implementation of welfare schemes, including level of saturation achieved in each scheme.

As per the government's plan, foundation stones are to be laid for 400 new buildings of high and higher secondary schools. Of these, a hundred buildings will be for completely new schools in tea garden areas.