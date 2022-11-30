The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has considered Dibrugarh University as one of the Universities for organizing lectures and student activities for a year during G20 summit.

''As India is assuming G20 presidency for a year on 1/12/2022, Dibrugarh University has been identified as one of the Universities by the Ministry of External Affairs for organizing lectures and student activities for a year,'' an official statement said on November 30.

As per Prof. D K Chakraborty, Coordinator, G20 University Connect, Dibrugarh University, a curtain raiser event titled 'University Connect: Engaging Young Minds' will be organized virtually by RIS and MEA on December 1 at 'Chintan' conference hall of the university at 10:30 am.