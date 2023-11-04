Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Ministry of Defence will fund 20 per cent of the Numaligarh-Gohpur underwater tunnel project.

Addressing a press conference, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In this project, 20 per cent of the fund will be borne by the Ministry of Defence and the remaining will be funded by the National Highway Authority of India or the Indian government."

Further CM Sarma added that as the route will also be used by the defence in order to monitor both areas and also to make it more cost-effective the funding ratio has been agreed.



Also Read: Longest Rail and Road Tunnels in India

Earlier in June this year, Himanta Biswa Sarma said “I had a thought that there are several bridges over the river, can we have a tunnel underwater? We know about the Atal tunnel of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the mountains. I was thinking can we have a tunnel under the river Brahmaputra where railways can move and vehicles can move.”

Sarma said, “We decided it will come between Numaligarh and Gohpur where both rails and vehicles will move. The tender for DPR will open on July 4. God willing during my tenure as the chief minister we will be able to start the work of the tunnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the project. The two banks of Brahmaputra North and South will come closer.”

This mammoth first underwater tunnel project will be constructed between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore.