Assam ministry to be finalised after talks with BJP chief Nitin Nabin, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, May 11, said the names of ministers to be inducted into the new Assam cabinet will be finalised after discussions with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati later in the evening.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the final list of ministers would be announced on Tuesday morning, just hours before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

“Our party national president Nitin Nabin will reach Guwahati around 10 p.m. today, and I will discuss the new ministry with him to finalise it. I do not want to discuss it over the phone,” Sarma said.

He said the names would be finalised as per the party’s guidance and those selected for induction into the ministry would be informed early on Tuesday. According to Sarma, the discussion is likely to take place during the journey from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to the hotel where Nabin is expected to stay.





Sarma, who is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term and lead the third successive NDA government in Assam, said the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Khanapara on Tuesday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled States, industrialists, foreign envoys, Satradhikars and party workers are expected to attend the event. Sarma added that most of the dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, are likely to arrive in Guwahati on Monday night.

He also said the new government’s routine administrative work will begin on Wednesday, in line with the commitments made in the party’s election manifesto.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam with a two-thirds majority in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP won 82 seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front secured 10 seats each.