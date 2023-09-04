In a horrific incident, a 17-year-old minor girl found dead hanged after suspected gang rape in Banipur Dhekeri gaon in Dibrugarh last night, September 4.

Police have picked up four persons in connection with the case. Locals claim that the victim was abducted from outside the house.

Further investigation is on. This is a developing story.



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Earlier, the body of a school student was recovered under mysterious circumstances in the Bonda area in Guwahati on August 9.

The deceased identified as Nitish Kumar was a 10-standard student of a city-based school.

The deceased was reportedly kidnapped on August 8 by the accused identified as one Abhishek Baruah who took him to Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati and later murdered him.

Abhishek Baruah who ran a street-side shop in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality was later arrested by the police in connection with the case.