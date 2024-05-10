In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the serene landscape of Majuli, a two-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic accident involving a dumper truck in the Selek area. The incident, which occurred yesterday, has left the community grappling with grief and tension.

According to eyewitnesses, the young victim, Rimpy Tide, was riding in a makeshift carrier attached to his grandfather's bicycle when tragedy struck. The grandfather, Kanpona Tide, was cycling along the familiar roads of Selek, with little Rimpy nestled safely behind him. However, their journey took a devastating turn when a dumper truck, identified by its registration number AS 07 AC 8892, collided with the bicycle from behind.

The impact of the collision was catastrophic. Rimpy Tide, who was seated in the carrier, bore the brunt of the collision and tragically lost his life on the spot. His grandfather, Kanpona Tide, miraculously survived the accident but was left to grapple with the unbearable loss of his beloved grandson.

The news of the accident has cast a pall of sorrow over the Selek area, with residents reeling from the shock of the tragedy. Tensions have escalated as the community demands answers and justice for young Rimpy's untimely demise.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, with the aim of determining liability and preventing similar tragedies in the future. Meanwhile, grief counselors have been deployed to provide support to the grieving family and community members as they come to terms with their loss.