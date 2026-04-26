Assam: Minor electrocuted after live wire snaps in Boko–Chaygaon co–district

A 10-year-old boy died after coming into contact with a live electric wire at Nayapara Char under Chamaria LAC in Assam’s Boko–Chaygaon co-district, police said.

The victim, identified as Rakibul Islam, son of Askar Ali, was reportedly near a solar-powered electricity generation point when a live wire snapped and fell.

He came into contact with the wire and was electrocuted on the spot, according to preliminary reports.

Police from the Sualkuchi River outpost reached the area soon after being informed. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

Residents said the incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of makeshift or poorly maintained power connections in char areas, where solar units are widely used due to limited grid access.

Locals have called for stricter monitoring and better safeguards to prevent similar accidents.

Further investigation is underway.