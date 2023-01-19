In a sensational incident, a minor girl in Guwahati was gang-raped, filmed and then blackmailed in the Barsapara area in Guwahati.

Currently out of the three accused in the heinous crime, two have been arrested while one is still absconding.

Two have been identified as Biki Ali and Babar Ali while another identified as Biki Saha is still at large.

A case has been registered against all three at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati's Panbazar.

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Following a medical examination of the minor girl, the police initiated the matter.

According to reports, on the night of Uruka (January 14), the three youths beat up a minor girl in Barsapara and raped her.

Further, the entire scene of the rape was captured on mobile and threatened to make the video viral if the victim speaks about the incident to anyone.

The matter came to light after the victim, with the help of her family, lodged a case at Panbazar Women's Police Station.

There is a steady increase in women-related crimes across the state and Assam has recorded 71,061 cases of violence against women in the last 6 years.

Making the statement in the state assembly on December 20, Saikia quoted government figures mentioned in the NCRB report that indicated a rise in the number of women-related crimes in 2021 compared to 2020.

“From January 1 to December 31, 2021, 26,243 crimes were committed against women in the state. Altogether 21,914 crimes against women were committed in 2020. According to the data, the incidence of rape and kidnapping of women and girls in the state doubled in 2021 compared to 2020,” he added.

Saikia raised concern that the number of women trafficking cases in the state has quadrupled in the past year.

“There were 1,736 cases of rape in the state in 2020 and 3,747 cases in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, 4,792 women and girls were abducted in the state in contrast, crime increased to 7,691 in 2021,” he said.

He further said that in 2020, there were 53 cases of trafficking in women while in 2021, there were 218 cases and 124 cases of dowry-related murder. In 2020, 11,389 cases of husband abuse were reported in the state, up from 14,452 in the previous year.

Saikia said that according to the data from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2021 rape, trafficking, dowry death, abuse in the hands of husbands, and kidnapping of women and girls rose to 1,20,926 cases. In 2021 12,831 rape cases, 534 cases of trafficking of women, 897 dowry death cases, and 35,603 cases of kidnapping of women came to light in the state.

