The Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, GP Singh, has confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with a reported case of gang rape of a minor. The incident took place around 2 months ago on the banks of the Champa river in Kokrajhar.

According to the police report, on August 11 at approximately 1 pm, an informant approached the Salakati Police Outpost with a grievous revelation. The informant's minor daughter was allegedly gang-raped by four individuals at around 3 pm, while she was bathing near the river Champa. The victim had been threatened by the accused not to disclose the horrifying incident to anyone, which kept her silent until today when she confided in her mother.

The police took action upon receiving the information. All four accused individuals have been identified and subsequently apprehended. Notably, all the accused are reportedly children in conflict with the law (CCL), which means they are minors who have allegedly committed offenses.

The ages and identities of the accused are currently under verification, and the appropriate legal measures are being taken in accordance with the law. Due to the involvement of minors, the identities of all parties involved are being kept confidential.