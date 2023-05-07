A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and another youth in Fatasil Ambari locality on the night of May 6. According to sources, the boyfriend had invited the girl to his home and later called his friend to join in the act. The two accused are also minors.

The incident came to light after locals saw the girl and the other boy entering the residence of the accused and informed the police. The Fatasil Police have initiated a probe based on the victim’s statement and have arrested the two accused.

This incident comes just a day after a 20-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped inside a moving car at Gohpur, Assam. The accused, Poransadgoura Basumatary, along with his accomplices, Sohen Goyari and Vijay Mosahari, forcefully took the girl from her house and videotaped the entire incident on their mobile phones.

The victim lodged a complaint after being let off from the vehicle, following which the Assam Police apprehended all three accused. Basumatary is said to be the mastermind of the crime.