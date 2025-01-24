A 13-year-old girl undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has accused a male cleaner of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred on January 19 within the hospital's Urology ward.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint, alleging that the cleaner, Abdul Rashid, molested and raped her daughter in the ward's toilet. However, in a surprising turn of events, the girl later claimed to be in love with Rashid and threatened self-harm when the hospital authorities discharged him.

GMCH authorities conducted an internal investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. The footage reportedly shows the girl voluntarily entering the toilet after being signaled by another cleaning staff, Karabi Roy. Roy is also suspected of preventing other patients from using the toilet during the alleged incident.

Based on the investigation, both Rashid and Roy were arrested on January 21 and produced before a court. Charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been filed against them.

The police are currently investigating the matter, including collecting evidence and recording the minor's statement.