A 15 yrs old girl Dipali Karmakar of Maijan TE, Dibrugarh drowned in Brahmaputra river.

As per information, the girl went for a walk near the river with her sister Tarulata Karmakar yesterday evening. Unfortunately, Dipali Karmakar fell into the river due to erosion.

Her sister tried to rescue her but failed. Team of Barbari Police Out Post of Dibrugarh rushed to the spot. SDRF has started the search operation but has yet to recover her.