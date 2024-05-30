In a tragic incident in South Kamrup's Sanpara, six-year-old Kristilina Das succumbed to poisoning after consuming prasad. The young girl, a class 1 student at The Kamrup National School in Mirza, passed away while receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

The poisoning incident has affected over 70 people, with more than 40 initially receiving treatment. Since Wednesday, an additional 10 individuals have been hospitalized. A district-level medical team has been dispatched to the village to provide immediate care.

Many residents fell ill after consuming the prasad, prompting a swift response from local health authorities. The situation remains critical as efforts continue to treat and monitor the affected individuals. The cause of the poisoning is under investigation to prevent further incidents.