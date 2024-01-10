A team of police from Golakganj rescued a 17-year-old minor girl who was abducted on December 12, 2023, from the Moterjhar area of Dhubri district, by an employee of Jandu Construction India Private Limited (Jandu Construction India Priva).

According to the police, when the minor girl went missing her guardians immediately filed a missing report at the Golakganj police station.

According to locals, the girl was abducted by a Jandu Construction India Private Limited, worker who planned to sell the minor to human traffickers.

The police personnel immediately began their investigation using cyber technology and traced the kidnapper's location to Chuli Bagrian a village located in Adampur Block of Hisar district which is in Haryana.



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On January 3, 2024, a team led by sub-inspector Aminul Haque of the Golakganj police station were put together by Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police Dhubri, went to the place that had been traced and set up a trap to nab the culprit and rescue the minor girl.

After being searched for five days, day and night, under the Thana Adampur Hisar area in Haryana, the girl was recovered and rescued by the effort of Dhubri police and returned back to Golakganj on the night of January 9, 2024.

However, the kidnapper managed to escape before the authorities could catch up with him who went by the name of Ravinder, son of Lilu Ram Kundu resident of village Chuli Bagrian in the Adampur Block of the Hisar district in Haryana.

The girl's family thanked the police for salvaging their kid from awful circumstances. In addition, they pleaded with the authorities to protect the safety of other girls in the vicinity and to prosecute the kidnapper and his accomplices severely.