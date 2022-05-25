A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men in Assam's Kokrajhar district, and two of them were arrested on Tuesday, according to police official.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Dholmara village, while the 16-year-old girl was returning home from a nearby shop, according to the official.

According to police, the girl's father filed a FIR at the Kokrajhar police station stating that three youths had raped his daughter.

The FIR was filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

"We've already arrested two of the culprits from Lalkura Part-II today, and we're on the search for the third," the officer said.

The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), as well as several of political and social organisations, have strongly condemned the act and asked that the perpetrators be punished severely.