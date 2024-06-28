Assam: Minor girl rescued from forced labour in Guwahati
A minor girl trafficked from Dhubri and forced into labour in Guwahati was rescued in a coordinated operation. The SMRC and local authorities played a crucial role in the girl's rescue.
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Assam: Minor girl rescued from forced labour in Guwahati
A successful operation led to the rescue of a minor girl who had been trafficked from Dhubri and forced into labour in Guwahati.
The rescue was the result of swift action and coordination between multiple agencies, including the Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC), the Kamrup Metropolitan Child Labour Task Force, the Labour Department, and the Guwahati Police.
The SMRC played a crucial role in initiating the intervention, promptly alerting relevant authorities upon receiving information about the child's situation. Their timely action set in motion a coordinated effort that led to the girl's rescue.
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