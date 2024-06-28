A successful operation led to the rescue of a minor girl who had been trafficked from Dhubri and forced into labour in Guwahati.

The rescue was the result of swift action and coordination between multiple agencies, including the Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC), the Kamrup Metropolitan Child Labour Task Force, the Labour Department, and the Guwahati Police.

The SMRC played a crucial role in initiating the intervention, promptly alerting relevant authorities upon receiving information about the child's situation. Their timely action set in motion a coordinated effort that led to the girl's rescue.