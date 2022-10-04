In a ghastly incident, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by three persons, who were unknown to the victim, during the Durga puja festival in Assam's Goalpara district.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 2 PM when the victim was heading back home from school on October 1.

Speaking to the media Goaplara DSP Anurag Sarma said, "Based on the information provided by the victim we have arrested the three accused".

"Yesterday at around 2 PM we received a complaint from Agia police station, in which a minor girl while returning back from school was forcefully assaulted by 3 men on October 1".

According to the police, the victim who was in the company of the youth (cousin brother) was also beaten up by the accused trio.

"As per the preliminary report, the family of the accused could not provide us with any details of the accused, however, based on our overnight operation we were able to identify the three accused," the DSP added.

Notably, the three accused identified as Alom (21), Rezabul (23) and Akash (24) who hailed from the Godavari area under Goalpara district were later arrested on October 4.

On the other, all the medical procedure has been followed on the victim and based on the prima facie evidence has been recovered.

The DSP also highlighted the fact that the case was resolved within 24 hours of reporting, wherein, all the accused had been apprehended.

Currently, the victim has been lodged in the state home and is under observation as per the legal procedure.

A case has been registered under number 118/22 at the Agia police station.