The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Kamrup Metro, in coordination with the Kamrup Metro district administration, successfully rescued a 10-year-old girl from an illegal domestic employment situation in the Japorigog locality on Monday, April 7.



The child was reportedly employed as a domestic help at the residence of one Ali Asgar Khan, in violation of child protection laws. Acting promptly on received information, the DCPU conducted a rescue operation, ensuring the immediate safety and welfare of the minor.



Following the rescue, an official FIR was registered at the Dispur Police Station against the accused under relevant provisions of the law addressing child labour and exploitation. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway and that stringent legal action will be taken.



The Kamrup Metro District Administration reiterated its firm stance against child exploitation and urged citizens to remain vigilant. Authorities encouraged the public to report any such instances by contacting local officials or dialing the Child Helpline at 1098, which is available 24x7.