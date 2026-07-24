Assam: Minor student found dead at girls' madrasa; family alleges gang-rape and cover-up

Tensions run high in Dhubri district following the horrific discovery of a minor girl student found dead inside the premises of the Fulkakata Girls' Madrasa (Banat), falling under the Fulkakata Gram Panchayat.

The victim’s body was recovered inside a madrasa room overnight. The victim’s family has formally alleged that the young student was sexually assaulted and murdered by teachers affiliated with the institution.

According to allegations made by the aggrieved parents, a group of suspected maulana teachers Yousuf Maulana, Alom Shah Maulana—led by purportedly Maulana Abdus Salam—was involved in the gruesome gang-rape and subsequent killing of the minor student inside the campus.

Adding a grave dimension to the incident, the victim's family have accused several local political figures and public representatives of attempting to suppress the truth and cover up the crime. Parents appealed to the Government of Assam to take action against such Madrasas and immediately shut them down before exploiting other daughters.

Those named by the family for allegedly attempting to hush up the incident include Makibur, incumbent President of Fulkakata Gram Panchayat; Hanif Ali, former Panchayat President; Azhar, Abed Dewani, and Nurul, Zonal Panchayat Members.

Officials from the Fakirganj Police Station arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, securing the site and transferring the body to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death on Friday.

Reeling from the loss, the family members of the minor have appealed to the Dhubri District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), demanding a swift, transparent investigation and stringent legal punishment for everyone involved—including those who allegedly conspired to cover up the matter.

Currently, the police authorities are awaiting for the post-mortem findings from Dhubri Medical College to move forward with appropriate legal procedures and an investigation into the matter.